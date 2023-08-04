A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the Granville Street overnight Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the Granville Street overnight Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man, 32, dead after stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street

Police say no one has been arrested yet

Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Granville Street.

Police were called to Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. Friday (Aug. 4) for a report that a man had been stabbed. The 32-year-old was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500

This is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

READ MORE: Tourist stabbed in Vancouver in ‘completely random’ attack, police investigating

