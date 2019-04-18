File photo

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

A man was flown to hospital Thursday morning after an apparent hunting incident near Fairmont Hot Springs.

A spokesperson with the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service, known as STARS, said the man, believed to be 49 years old, was suffering from a gunshot wound at the resort community in southeastern B.C.

He was rushed via air ambulance in stable condition to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

“Reports are he was involved in a hunting incident,” the spokesperson said in an email.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) was called at 9:03 a.m. for the incident in the hills outside of Fairmont.

“We immediately dispatched two ground crews and notified STARS air ambulance for transport. BCEHS paramedics were on scene in 20 minutes and cared and transported one patient to the Fairmont airport to be transported to hospital by STARS,” commented a media spokesperson for BCEHS.

Fairmont Hot Springs airport declined to comment, though they confirmed STARS had landed and picked up a patient Thursday morning.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Just Posted

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday at Trail mall

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of April 18 to April 24

Rural dividend grants awarded in Kootenay West

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy made the grant announcements in Trail on Thursday

Waste not: Trail brewery leftovers feed the local food chain

Spent grains from the Trail Beer Refinery are donated to local farmers and growers, none go to waste

44 Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

Trail Armoury welcomes Major Nils French, a Rossland native

Kootenay economy looking good

Castlegar District Economic Development hosted the State of the Kootenays: An Economic Update

It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Most Read