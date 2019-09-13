Bear Creek Provincial Park in West Kelowna, B.C. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

B.C.’s police watchdog has deployed investigators to West Kelowna, after a man carrying garden shears was shot by police during an early-morning altercation in Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Police said in a news release Friday morning that officers first received reports of a man attempting to jump in front of a vehicle near Westside Road shortly after 1 a.m.

RCMP later located the man thought to be linked to the complaint, carrying gardening shears, in the provincial park.

While attempting to arrest the man, an interaction occurred and he was shot by police, RCMP said. The man then fled, jumping into the Okanagan Lake where he wound up on a log boom.

Police officers both on the shore and on the water negotiated with the man and he was taken into police custody at 7:21 a.m.

The man received immediate medical assistance and his injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC will be at the scene Friday, which has been cordoned off. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that end in injury or death.

West Kelowna RCMP are still investigating the initial report and are looking to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward. Anybody with information is asked to call Mounties at 250-768-2880.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

Just Posted

Surveyor laid out original Sandon townsite in 1893

Place Names: Kaslo and Sandon neighbourhoods

$174-million acid plant up and running at Trail smelter

Teck Trail Ops; New facility replaces 1970s technology

Trail RCMP seize drugs, shotgun, and cash

Warrant in East Trail yields meth, fentanyl, heroin, gun and stolen property

It’s Friday the 13th

Fear of Friday the 13th is called paraskevidekatriaphobia

Latest round of Columbia River Treaty talks wrap up in Cranbrook

Federal, provincial, U.S. and Indigenous representatives recently met for eight round of discussions

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

Ammonia leak triggers evacuation of B.C. hockey arena

The Comox Valley Sports Centre was evacuated Thursday evening while crews contained the leak

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Most Read