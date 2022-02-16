Man busted after Trail RCMP get whiff of his cigarette smoke

Wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant, the Trail man’s car and later his cigarette led to his arrest

A local man was arrested on a Canada Wide Warrant in Warfield earlier this month thanks to the sharp-eyes of BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and the olfactory senses of a Trail RCMP officer.

The afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 10, the highway patrol officer alerted the Trail RCMP about the presence of a Trail man, 40, inside an apartment complex in the 100 block of Haig Street, in Warfield.

The BCHP officer knew the man, wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant, was in the area and spotted his vehicle parked outside the apartment building.

Trail RCMP and BCHP officers surrounded an apartment complex and spoke to a resident who facilitated access into the apartment complex.

Police searched the building until one officer located the man hiding in a crawl space. A Trail RCMP officer discovered the man after he smelled the cigarette the man was smoking while he hid from police.

Trail RCMP took the man into custody without incident.

He will remain in custody until transported to Alberta to face outstanding drug trafficking charges.

“The Trail RCMP appreciate the 40-year-old Trail man smoking himself out during the search,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander.

