(Black Press Media files)

Man charged after cougar harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park

Charges were laid against a Saskatchewan man for disturbing wildlife in a national park

A man is facing two charges after a cougar was allegedly harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada says in a statement that its wardens received a report from the public on May 31 about a cougar being bothered by a visitor near Lake Louise, Alta.

Officials say the cougar was on the wrong side of the wildlife fencing along the Trans-Canada Highway when it was allegedly harassed.

Wardens were able to find and arrest one person after receiving a vehicle description and photos.

Charges were laid against a Saskatchewan man for disturbing wildlife in a national park and possession of a firearm — a slingshot is considered a firearm under the Canada National Parks Act.

The charges, which carry maximum penalties of $25,000 and $100,000, are to be heard in Canmore provincial court in November.

PHOTOS: Concerns raised as people crowd rare white grizzly in Banff and Yoho parks

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AlbertaBanffWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops
Next story
B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Just Posted

Social media scheme swindles the most vulnerable

The Blessing Loom pyramid scheme is not much of a blessing at all.

City of Grand Forks to rent previously flooded properties

Council also approved letting a resident salvage from his old home.

Stage two water restrictions now in effect for Rossland

Residents can now only wash their vehicles, motorized equipment during certain times of the day

Fruitvale man advocates for supportive housing

Resident Ben Postmus encourages families with special needs children to attend Fruitvale forum

St. Michael’s principal positive in return-to-school plan

“Let’s give this school year the opportunity to be awesome …” - St. Michael’s principal Julia Mason.

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Most Read