Nanaimo courthouse. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

A Nanaimo man, charged in relation to a fatal motor vehicle accident 2018, will make his first court appearance next month.

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, will appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Dec. 17, to face one count of driving without due care and attention.

The charge stems from a head-on collision on Cedar Road, about 1.5 kilometres from the Cedar Road-Nanaimo Parkway interchange, Dec. 22, 2018, that claimed the life of Shinder Kirk, a retired Abbotsford Police sergeant.

Wetten was formally charged Nov. 15.

It is alleged Wetten was driving his Ford pickup when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup driven by Kirk, who died at the scene. Two passengers with Kirk were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Wetten and his female passenger suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

