Man charged in fatal Shuswap church shooting to appear in court

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault

The man charged in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ shooting that left one person dead and another injured is to appear in court this morning.

Matrix Savage Gathergood was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising (his) face with intent to commit (an) offence. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23.

Gordon Parmenter, 78, was killed in the Sunday, April 14 shooting. Paul Derkach was shot in the leg while trying to care for Parmenter and is facing lengthy recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Derkach. A separate GoFundMe page set up before the shooting for Gordon and wife Peggy Parmenter, whose trailer was destroyed in a fire deemed suspicious by police, continues to raise funds to support Peggy.

