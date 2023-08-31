The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Prince George RCMP say 23-year-old Zain Wood has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman Thursday (Aug. 31, 2023). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Prince George RCMP say 23-year-old Zain Wood has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman Thursday (Aug. 31, 2023). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged in homicide of 22-year-old Prince George woman: RCMP

Zain Wood, 23, charged with 1st-degree murder

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Prince George woman in July.

Zain Wood is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide, Prince George RCMP said Thursday (Aug. 31). He remains in custody.

It was on July 18 that RCMP were called for a home invasion in the 2100-block of Upland Street. A 22-year-old woman was killed.

Prince George RCMP said at the time investigators believed it was a targeted home invasion and didn’t believe there was a further risk to the public.

READ MORE: Woman, 22, dead after northern B.C. home invasion, police say

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideRCMP

Previous story
Eby urges end to interest rate hikes ‘hurting’ British Columbians
Next story
Lumberjack Brewing permit approved, after testy council debate

Just Posted

Bylaw asking people to move on after sleeping under the awning at the Pandosy Street Interior Health building on March 6. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health

A man has been found not guilty of assault for allegedly spitting on a woman at Nelson’s Empire Coffee during the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. File photo
Nelson man found not guilty of COVID-19 spitting incident

Cody Porter plays several characters as well as lead Amor De Cosmos in the Delusional Musical. Photo: Lindsey Walker
Rossland writer’s play a fringe hit, coming to Miners’ Hall

Someone in Castlegar has won $2 million in the BC/49 lottery. Image: Playnow.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in Castlegar