Cougar stops in back yard of Whonnock home, Sunday. (THE NEWS/files)

Man chokes out cougar who attacked in Colorado

The man was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery

Wildlife officials say a man who fought off a young mountain lion on a northern Colorado trail killed the animal by choking it.

The man was running alone near Fort Collins on Monday when the lion attacked him from behind after the movement apparently triggered its hunting instincts.

A spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rebecca Ferrell, says the man told investigators he choked it and an examination of the animal confirmed that.

Ferrell says he did exactly the right thing by fighting back as hard as he could. Since he was just out for a run, he didn’t have anything to help him other than “sheer will.”

The agency isn’t identifying the man because of its investigation. He was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

Mountain lions attacks are rare. Sixteen people have been injured and three killed by mountain lions in Colorado since 1990.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims
Next story
Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Just Posted

Concussions end Smoke Eater player’s career, opens doors behind the bench

Smoke Eater d-man Kyle Chernenkoff is making the transition from player to coach in positive way

Trail pharmacy supports family-friendly initiatives

Family Action Network recipient of the Women’s Health Initiative at Trail Shoppers Drug Mart

Nelson approves three recreational cannabis licences, rejects one

Applicant Buddy’s Place was eliminated in a lottery draw Monday

Trail man charged in explosive house fire

Trail RCMP will not release the suspect’s name until official charges are sworn in March 7

Brazen break-ins in downtown Trail

Two males were seen using cinder blocks to smash the windows of two cars to gain access

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent: study

The automobile club tested the cars at -6.7 C and 35 C

Most Read