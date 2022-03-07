Man fined, towed a stone’s throw from Trail police station

The man claimed he was unaware that his beverage contained alcohol.

The RCMP is reporting an unusual investigation that took place within throwing distance of the Trail police station.

Moreover, by the time the case concluded, Trail police wrote up $937 in violation tickets and towed a car to impound.

In the early afternoon of Friday, a RCMP officer observed a man allegedly about to drink an alcoholic beverage inside his vehicle while parked in a parking lot across from the Trail detachment, on Laburnum Drive.

The officer and his partner approached the man and began an investigation. The 68-year-old, from Trail, said he was waiting for his passenger who was picking up her licence after it was allegedly seized for driving while impaired.

The man claimed he was unaware that his beverage contained alcohol. A demand for a breath test was read, and determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was not impaired by alcohol. During this time, the officers discovered that his vehicle had been uninsured since 2020. His passenger, a 42-year-old Trail woman, walked away from the area after witnessing the police interaction.

The man received a $598 fine for no insurance, a $109 fine for bogus plates, and a $230 fine for open liquor in a motor vehicle. As well, his vehicle was towed to impound.

impaired drivingRCMP Briefs