Man flees Trail roadblock, leads police on foot chase

Christmas CounterAttack has BC RCMP detachments cracking down on impaired driving

A foot chase from East Trail to Glenmerry ultimately led police to arresting a 34-year old man from Montrose on Sunday.

The case began to unfold in downtown Trail just before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the RCMP had set up a road block on Victoria Street when the man fled in his vehicle after police discovered he was allegedly unlicenced and impaired by a drug.

According to the police report, the man made it across the bridge to East Trail, where he ditched the vehicle and set off on foot.

“The driver abandoned his vehicle on Columbia Avenue then led the RCMP on a lengthy foot pursuit where he was ultimately arrested in the lobby of an apartment building on Highway Drive,” the sergeant reported Monday.

The man was issued a number of violation tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and he is facing several criminal charges.

“The RCMP will recommend four criminal charges against the driver,” Wicentowich said.

Those include flight from police, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and escaping lawful custody.

His driving violations include: No Drivers Licence, Fail to Signal on Turn, and Unsafe Start.

As well, the man was issued a 24-hour Driving Prohibition and had his vehicle impounded.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on March 5.

Another male driver, also in his thirties, has an upcoming date in court for allegedly driving drunk on the weekend.

This case started in the early hours of Saturday when Trail police were summoned to Glenmerry after a 31-year old Trail man allegedly hit a parked vehicle on Highway Drive.

“At 5:00 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP investigated a motor vehicle incident between a truck and a parked vehicle on Highway Drive,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Monday.

“The 31-year-­old male driver of Trail was allegedly impaired by alcohol at the time of the incident.”

Wicentowich says the man allegedly failed a roadside breath test and is facing two criminal charges, those being “Operation While Impaired” and “Operation While Impaired (Over 80 mg).”

He was also issued a violation ticket for failure to produce a driver’s licence and given a 90-day Driving Prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

The driver is scheduled for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Feb. 6.

Names of the accused are not made public until official charges are sworn in by Crown Counsel in court.

“The RCMP will be continuing its enhanced driving enforcement campaign throughout the month of December 2019,” Wicentowich advised.

“Drivers can expect to see RCMP Road Safety Check Stops in their neighbourhoods in an effort to keep our local roads safe during the holiday season.”



