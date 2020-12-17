The Nelson Police Department says a man was arrested and will be charged following a non-life-threatening stabbing at the Chahko-Mika Mall on Dec. 12. File photo

Man in hospital after stabbing at Nelson mall

The suspect is in custody and is awaiting charges

A man is in custody after a stabbing incident on Dec. 12 at about 7:15 p.m., when a man tried to steal a woman’s purse at the Chahko-Mika Mall.

The woman’s partner “sustained a non-life threatening stab wound during the struggle,” according to a Nelson Police Department news release.

“The suspect fled prior to police arrival and the male victim was subsequently transported to hospital for additional treatment.”

On Dec. 13 police arrested a man who is now in custody awaiting a bail hearing, with recommended charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

The people involved in this matter are known to each other and police do not believe there is further risk to the greater public.

