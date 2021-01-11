A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)

Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash suspected to have involved impaired driving on Highway 5 near Vavenby which sent an Alberta man to hospital and left one dog dead.

The collision happened Sunday (Jan. 10) at about 3:15 p.m., roughly 25 kilometres north of the town.

Local residents reported hearing sirens as emergency crews headed to the site of the crash, as well as an air ambulance overhead around 5 p.m.

Investigators said in a statement Monday that it’s believed a beige SUV travelling north collided with a southbound black SUV. A man from Alberta who was the lone occupant of the beige SUV was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the unknown number of occupants in the black SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries. One of the several dogs in that vehicle died in the crash, while another was injured.

Road and weather conditions do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision, police said. Investigators said they have obtained evidence of impaired driving in connection to the driver of the beige SUV, involving alcohol and drugs.

Mounties are now looking for witnesses or dashcam footage, specifically showing the beige vehicle from before the crash.

Investigators are also looking to speak with the driver of a commercial vehicle that was passed by the beige SUV prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP at 250-674-2237 or Crime Stoppers.

