Castlegar’s Mike Sherwood started a company three weeks ago that offers transportation for low-income residents in exchange for donations. Photo submitted

Man launches West Kootenay shuttle service for those in need

Business owner Mike Sherwood said he’s been getting ten call requests a day from people

A new Castlegar business called Sherwood Shuttle Services is helping to provide affordable transportation services for low-income residents and those living with disabilities.

Business owner Mike Sherwood said his service works by offering to transport people around town on a donation basis. After Sherwood drops off his passengers, he said around five per cent of the donations collected go towards organizations like Interior Health or the Brain Injury Association.

Sherwood said his business has been helping to transport people to all kinds of places.

“This service helps vulnerable people out with their chores and other errands,” said Sherwood.

“Places I often take people include the grocery store, bank, hospital or pharmacy.”

While Sherwood operates primarily in Castlegar, he said he can also take people to nearby communities like Nelson or Trail. Sherwood said his business operates around the clock and whenever it’s needed.

Sherwood said the business has been keeping him busy so far.

“I’ve been getting at least 10 calls a day,” he said. “It’s really been in demand.”

Sherwood said he has also been offering to pick up and drop off people in need for free if they can’t afford it.

He will continue to operate the business for as long as he can.

“I will continue this service until the day I can’t drive anymore,” said Sherwood.

To learn more about Sherwood Shuttle Services, you can visit the company’s Facebook page.

