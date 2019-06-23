Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

A view of the lake at Blanket Creek Provincial Park when the water is low. Right now the water is much higher due to spring runoff. (BC Parks photo)

Warren Tittemore of Calgary is missing and presumed dead after his boat capsized last week on the Columbia River.

An extensive air, land and water search resulted in the recovery of a life jacket and a 14-foot aluminum boat, said a news release from the Revelstoke RCMP.

Police believe Tittemore had to remove his life jacket to remove heavier clothing he had been wearing that would have restricted his ability to swim, but he did not make it to shore.

On Thursday evening, a witness reported that a boat had capsized on the Columbia River, approximately 20 kilometres south of Revelstoke.

Two men, both from Alberta, could be heard calling for help. Both were wearing life jackets and making their way to shore when they got separated.

One man was able to reach the east shore and use his cellphone to provide GPS coordinates to first responders.

Search and rescue volunteers from Revelstoke and Golden found him on the shoreline, where he was airlifted to the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tittemore remains missing. He is Caucasian, 35 years old, approximately 220 lbs., and was last seen wearing shorts, a green coat and a yellow life jacket.

The small aluminum boat with an outboard motor was found partially submerged further south of the campground along the west shoreline. The water that night was cold and rough, which is believed to have contributed to the boat capsizing.

“Tittemore’s family would like to extend their appreciation to all those persons who assisted in the search for Warren and we all pray that he is eventually located so the family can have some form of closure,” the news release said.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.