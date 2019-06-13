(RCMP photo of Steven Sutherland)

Update: Man missing located

Trail RCMP thank public, SAR and media for assistance in locating Steven Sutherland

Update from RCMP at 10:30 a.m.

Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP reported that Steven Sutherland has been located.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said Sutherland is currently being assessed.

He thanked the public, SAR and media for the assistance.

Update from the RCMP at 9 a.m.:

On June 12 the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report that Steven Sutherland, a 58-year-old male, was missing somewhere in the Trail and Greater area.

Mr. Sutherland is a Caucasian male, 5’1”, 120 lbs, with dark hair with a moustache.

He and is wearing round glasses with silver frames, a black jacket with “Special Olympics” written on the back, a yellow t-shirt, camouflaged pants, with white running shoes with red laces.

Mr. Sutherland is considered to be a vulnerable person and may be in need of medical assistance at this time.

South Columbia Search and Rescue are currently conducting an urban search for Mr. Sutherland in the Trail and Greater District area.

Please contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 if you should see or locate Mr. Sutherland.

South Columbia Search and Rescue is asking the public to aid in the search for a missing man.

Steven Sutherland, 58, was last seen in the Warfield area.

He was wearing a yellow T-shirt, black jacket, camouflage pants, white sneakers and red laces. He walks with a limp.

If anyone has information, please contact Trail RCMP or Search and Rescue, 250-521-0588.

