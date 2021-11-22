Man rescued from floodwaters after abandoning car on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

A man who drove into the floodwaters along Highway 1 in east Abbotsford Monday morning (Nov. 22) had to be saved by fire crews after he left his vehicle and became delirious.
A reporter with The Abbotsford News was doing a tour of Sumas Prairie with Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker when the call came in at about 10:30 a.m.
A man was reported walking in the floodwaters in the westbound lanes of the freeway between No. 3 and No. 4 roads. That area is still mostly submerged in water.
When crews arrived, the man was pacing back and forth in the water, which was well past his knees. He seemed confused and was afraid to walk up to the roadway.
Fire crews ended up lowering a long ladder into the water, gave the man a lifejacket in case he fell, and guided him to safety.
The man, who said he was from Bridal Falls, was then taken to hospital to be treated.
Police said the man indicated he had ended up in the floodwaters after being guided in that direction by an online map. After he abandoned his vehicle, he walked about half a kilometre to where he was rescued.
Highway 1 remains closed to traffic from McCallum Road in Abbotsford to Yale Road in Chilliwack.
