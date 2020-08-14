Area of Lillooet where man was attacked. Image: BC Conservation Service

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

The BC Conservation Office Service says a man is recovering after he was seriously hurt by a bear while camping in a remote area near Lillooet over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Chris Doyle says the man and his hiking partner were camping on Mount McLean on Sunday, when the man was awoken by a noise outside his tent.

The noise was a black bear, which attacked him, leaving the man with serious injuries to his arm.

READ MORE: Invasive mussel monitoring stations detect 10 boats

Doyle says the bear was surprised when the man came out of his tent and appeared to have attacked defensively.

The man and his hiking partner were able to get away and were later airlifted to safety.

The service says crews were sent to the site, but because it was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Aug. 13, 2020.

READ MORE: Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

BEAR ATTACKS CAMPER NEAR LILLOOET

The #BCCOS responded to a bear attack near #Lillooet on Sunday, after a camper was…

Posted by Conservation Officer Service on Thursday, August 13, 2020

The Canadian Press

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle
Next story
More police foot patrols coming to downtown Trail

Just Posted

Grand Forks-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia McLellan will be joining the McGill University Martlets women’s hockey team this fall.

Rossland city council shuts down proposed duplex development on Redstone Drive

Dozens of residents voiced their opposition to the project during a public hearing on Aug. 10

More police foot patrols coming to downtown Trail

City council has agreed to beef up foot patrol frequency

Shortage of B.C. fruit workers due to COVID-19

‘The tree fruit industry and the Ministry of Agriculture are asking local workers to consider helping with the harvest so that food waste is reduced’

Catching CERB fraud in the act a lesson in staying secure

With new scams and internet fraud constantly a threat, it’s important to stay on top of accounts

STANDING TALL: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

WE Charity said its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Most Read