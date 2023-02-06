Man wanted for assault arrested in Grand Forks

Ryan Harp accused of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault by choking, and arson

Police confirm that Ryan Harp, at-large last week and wanted on an outstanding warrant, has been arrested in the Boundary.

On Friday (Feb. 3) just past 9 p.m., police officers from both the Grand Forks and Midway detachments responded to a tip from the public that Harp, 32, was seen near Phoenix and Marshall Lake Roads, which is a locale between the two towns.

Officers from both jurisdictions attended and arrested Harp without incident.

He was brought back to the Grand Forks RCMP detachment where a bail hearing was held for him on Saturday afternoon.

Police confirm he has been remanded into custody until Tuesday (Feb. 7), when he is slated for another court appearance.

“We were able to get his story and image out late last week and in just two days, he was spotted by a member of the public and taken back into custody,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler, detachment commander. “Media releases then the sharing across social media platforms are a great asset to police investigations and we are very thankful for the public assistance on this matter.”

Previous story: Man wanted for assault seen in Trail area

Trail RCMP are asking for help locating a wanted man that has been seen in the Trail area.

On Feb. 1, police received information that Ryan Harp, 32, is currently in the area. Harp has an outstanding unendorsed warrant for breach of a release order. He is accused of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault by choking, and arson damaging property stemming from an incident in Grand Forks.

Harp is described as Caucasian, 6 ft. 2 in., 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may have shaved his beard.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says Harp should not be approached and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see Harp, call 9-1-1.

