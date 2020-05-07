Owen Rooney, pictured with mother Sharron Rooney. (Facebook)

BC Coroner rules man’s cause of death, undetermined

Owen Rooney went missing in Grand Forks on Aug. 14, 2010

The man whose remains were found on June 10, 2017 at the base of Hardy Mountain in Grand Forks is considered to have died of undetermined causes, a March 2, 2020 coroner’s report says.

According to the report, 24-year-old Australian Owen Kiernan Rooney was reported missing to RCMP on August 14, 2010, after he left the Boundary District Hospital, prior to being discharged. He left the hospital that evening without his belongings, the Coroners Service said at the time. Rooney had been hitchhiking back to Kelowna after a trip to Shambhala Music Festival.

Rooney had been admitted to the hospital the day before he went missing with facial injuries apparently sustained in an altercation near Christina Lake. The electrician told staff that he had consumed psychedelic mushrooms and could not sleep. He was fed and given medication at the hospital and got some sleep. But hospital staff reported last seeing him at 6:15 p.m., just over six hours after he arrived. By 8 p.m., staff had contacted the RCMP, as per Interior Health’s Code Yellow missing patient search protocol.

The coroner’s report says that RCMP considered Rooney to be missing and conducted patrols of the area. Grand Forks Search and Rescue also did ground searches, but turned up nothing.

The search for Rooney continued years after his disappearance, with many locals and travellers sharing messages of support for the Rooney family as well as pictures of his missing persons poster in the Facebook group.

Rooney’s remains were found by Grand Forks Search and Rescue on June 10 when they were conducting a routine training exercise.

A post mortem exam revealed that Rooney had sustained fractures to his sternum and one rib, at or near time of death on Aug. 14, 2010.

Grand Forks RCMP said Monday that Rooney’s death has been ruled an accident and that no foul play is suspected.

With files from Kathleen Saylors

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lest We Forget
Next story
COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Just Posted

B.C. man shares his story of Liberation by Canadian soldiers

From Tony Romeyn of Prince George, B.C.

Lest We Forget

Thousands of Trail residents gathered at Butler Park on May 8, 1945

BC Coroner rules man’s cause of death, undetermined

Owen Rooney went missing in Grand Forks on Aug. 14, 2010

Trail council cuts $1M from budget

Property tax invoices will be mailed out this month

COVID-19 teaches society an important message

From MP Richard Cannings

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

Most Read