The integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike on the Sunshine Coast on Sept. 23, 2023. He died of his injuries. (IHIT)

The integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike on the Sunshine Coast on Sept. 23, 2023. He died of his injuries. (IHIT)

Man’s death on Sunshine Coast forest service road deemed suspicious: Police

Police say Henry Doyle, 58, was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike

Homicide police are now investigating a suspicious death on the Sunshine Coast over the weekend.

On Sept. 23, Sunshine Coast RCMP were called after a man was found with serious injuries on Klein Lake Forest Road in Egmont. First responders provided emergency first aid, but he died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says that in consultation with BC Coroners Service, the man’s death was determined to be suspicious.

He has been identified as 58-year-old Henry Doyle of Vancouver. Police say Doyle travelled to the area on his dirt bike, which was found near his body.

The integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike on the Sunshine Coast on Sept. 23, 2023. He died of his injuries. (IHIT)

The integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found on a forest service road with his dirt bike on the Sunshine Coast on Sept. 23, 2023. He died of his injuries. (IHIT)

IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation, while working with Sunshine Coast RCMP, the coroner and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

IHIT is looking to speak with anyone who was in the area on Klein Lake on Sept. 23. People can contact police at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Man, 29, identified in fatal Richmond shooting

IHITSunshine Coast

Previous story
PODCAST: Meet B.C.’s Tyler and Kayleen, from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’
Next story
Black 13-year-old accused of stealing from B.C. employer wins rights complaint

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Castlegar man allegedly offers young girl ride and money in downtown Trail

Longtime Trail baseball coach Brian Pipes was honoured Thursday evening with an induction into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame. L-R: Wayne Florko, Babe Ruth Senior VP Commissioner Robert Faherty, Brian Pipes, Glenn Wallace, and Deputy Mayor Bev Benson. Photo: Jim Bailey
Babe Ruth Hall of Fame holds ceremony for Trail inductee

The Trail Curling Club invites all interested curlers to get back in the hack and join or enter a team this curling season. Photo: Submitted
Calling out curlers, become part of the Trail Curling Club

PAPS seeks judicial confirmation that Nine Mile Road is a public highway so that everyone can use the road again. Photo: Submitted
Help restore public access to Nine Mile Road near Fruitvale