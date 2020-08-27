Marine emergency halts Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailing

Coastal Inspiration 10:15 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen will see arrival delayed, says B.C. Ferries

A ferry bound from the Nanaimo area to Tsawwassen has halted due to an emergency, according to B.C. Ferries.

According to a noon-time social media post, B.C. Ferries said the Coastal Inspiration, which departed Duke Point at 10:15 a.m. and destined for Tsawwassen terminal, was delayed due to assisting with a marine emergency.

According to a various reports, a person was reported overboard.

A call has been placed to B.C. Ferries.

More to come.

#BCFHeadsUp #DukePoint – #Tsawwassen #CoastalInspiration will be delayed for the arrival of the 10:15 am due to assisting w/a marine emergency. We appreciate your patience. ^oj — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) August 27, 2020



