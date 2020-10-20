Balancing Bountiful will be available for purchase on Oct. 23. Photo: Caitlin Press

Balancing Bountiful will be available for purchase on Oct. 23. Photo: Caitlin Press

Mary Jayne Blackmore to release memoir of life and growing up in Bountiful

Balancing Bountiful will explore Blackmore’s life growing up in the polygamist community of Bountiful, as well as her journeys around the world and how all of these experiences have contributed to the shaping of her understanding of faith, community, family and feminism

A memoir written by Mary Jayne Blackmore, the daughter of polygamist and Mormon leader Winston Blackmore, will be hitting the shelves of bookstores on Oct. 23.

Balancing Bountiful will explore Blackmore’s life growing up in the polygamist community of Bountiful, as well as her journeys around the world and how these experiences contributed to the shaping of her understanding of faith, community, family and feminism.

“The last 12 years, I’ve been full-on with the media — doing interviews, answering questions, being on a few documentaries about Bountiful,” said Blackmore. “I realized there was no way to tell my story without just writing it. It really is — for me — about claiming the narrative of my family, from my perspective.”

Blackmore began writing the book six years ago, and it spans her life from the age of five until July 2020 as a 37-year-old.

“It’s my story, and I don’t claim in any way that this is the story of Bountiful. This is my story. I’m not trying to tell anyone else’s story for them, or say this is true for every woman in the community,” she said. “This is truly about me coming to independence in my own womanhood.”

Her memoir chronicles what she described as an idyllic childhood that revolved around riding ponies, raising pet lambs, baking bread with her grandma and playing in the barnyard with her cousins in Bountiful.

“I lived in a house that had lots of mothers in it and lots of siblings. There was lots of love, lots of meals shared around the big dinner table,” she said.

Her church-assigned marriage at the age of 17 is also touched upon, as well as the split in her church community in 2002 when her father was revoked of his leadership position by Warren Jeffs, the president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“We moved to Utah to follow the leadership of Warren Jeffs in the community there. We lived there for a year, and by that time we had our second child,” she said. “I then stood up and said I can’t raise children here.”

She details how she decided to leave the church and move back home to Bountiful in 2003.

“I could see that there was this division in my community that was really disrupting our way of life, our school and everything we had established over the years,” she said. “I made a decision to go to university and get an education to become a teacher.”

The book explores her challenges of navigating the Southern Utah University environment and dealing with her father’s arrest in 2009 shortly after graduating.

“About a year later, my husband and I divorced. That period of time for me was very challenging. I had to re-define my place in my family, in my community as a divorced woman,” she said. “Also my place as a mother, a professional woman — just a whole new identity.”

From that point on, the book revolves around her journey of self-discovery, which was accelerated by her experiences in travelling to countries such as New Zealand, Turkey and India.

“That was about five years of real, intentional self-discovery to know myself,” she said. “Being out in the world and having these experiences really showed me that the challenges that women face in my community in Bountiful are the same as the challenges that women face everywhere.”

The book then goes into detail about how her father’s second arrest in 2016 on polygamy charges and subsequent sentencing led her to ask more questions about the idea of family and what it means to be a woman.

“What is the right kind of family? What is the right kind of woman? What is the right kind of feminist?” she said. “We’ve got all these laws that say these things and want to protect people, but what does it mean to have laws defining family, the right kind of family and wrong kind of family?”

She said that she hopes to challenge the reader’s own biases when reading her story.

“I think that people will see themselves in this story. Even though it is an interesting, sensational context, I do feel that there are so many elements of this story that are every woman’s story,” she said. “The journey to be a woman is so interesting in our Western culture. It takes a lot to get to 40, and I’m almost there.”

Creston readers can find the book available for purchase at Black Bear Books on Oct. 23.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening: poll
Next story
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Just Posted

Photo: Fraser Institute
Local Leviathans: The Rise of Municipal Government Spending in Canada, 1990–2018

Understanding municipal finances is challenging as they are not very transparent and vary widely

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

Touchstones Museum has opened up Nelson’s Cold War bunker to the public. The unique exhibit includes artifacts from the 1950s and 60s. Photo: Tyler Harper
Take cover! Cold War bunker opens to public in Nelson

The shelter was built in 1964 in case of nuclear fallout

Trail police seized baggies of suspected meth and fentanyl during an assault call. Image: Courtesy of Medline Plus
Assault call in Trail leads to drug seizure

The incident was called into the Trail police station Friday night just before 7 p.m.

The Black Jack Ski Club is holding its annual membership drive with an early incentive to get your membership before Nov. 1. Photo: submitted.
Black Jack Ski Club invites new members

An early-bird discount means it’s a good time to get your membership to the Black Jack Ski Club

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan arrives at Luxton Hall to cast their votes in advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Pandemic election prompts voter suppression claims by B.C. Liberals

‘These emergencies require in us a maturity that has been lacking in politics for so long’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of UBC geoscientists discovered the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

Most Read