Masks no longer required on TransLink, BC Transit or BC Ferries trips

Each of the transportation providers say masking is still encouraged

B.C.’s indoor mask mandate has now been lifted and that change also applies to provincial transit systems.

Metro Vancouver transit provider TransLink said in a news release they will no longer require masks on most of their services but encouraged riders to continue masking depending on their own comfort level.

Passengers are still required to wear masks on HandyDART rides. TransLink said this is in keeping with rules requiring that masks continue to be worn in medical settings as many HandyDART riders use the service to get to and from medical appointments.

BC Transit, which provides transit service for the rest of the province, has also confirmed they won’t require masks.

”We understand this impacts all riders & support anyone who still wishes to wear a mask. We ask for your continued kindness towards one another as this change takes place,” BC Transit said in a Tweet.

BC Ferries says masks are recommended when indoors at terminals and on board but they are no longer mandatory for sailings.

Despite lifting the mask requirement and not including any specific provisions for transit, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she’ll continue to wear her mask when she uses transit and encouraged others to do so.

“I’ll continue to wear my mask if I’m on public transit and I would encourage others to do so, too,” Henry said. “We know it protects us but it is also a sign of respect and protection for others.”

