Masks4all campaign launches in Rossland

Mayor, rotary club and physicians launched campaign to get more people to wear and make masks in city

A campaign titled #Masks4all has launched in Rossland to combat the spread of COVID-19.

To get residents to wear and make masks, the program was started by Mayor Kathy Moore, the local Rotary Club and physicians.

As part of the campaign, residents are being asked to sew one or more masks by following a Masks4all toolkit online.

To help establish a list of Rossland mask makers and to see who might need a mask in the community, contact Moore at mayor@rossland.ca.

Join the Rossland Masks4all Facebook group to spread awareness of the campaign.

One of the last steps is to donate to Rotary to help provide material for the mask makers.

The mayor is asking that everyone proudly wear a mask while in town to help protect yourself and others.

“It may feel a little strange to wear a mask in public,” stated local internist Dr. Samantha Segal. “But if we all do it when we’re shopping at Ferraro’s or picking up a prescription, it could save someone’s life.”

According to the Canadian government, wearing a non-medical mask can help to protect others from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

