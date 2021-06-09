Rain clouds were absent for most of May in the West Kootenay. Photo: Betsy Kline

Rain clouds were absent for most of May in the West Kootenay. Photo: Betsy Kline

May precipitation only 30 per cent of normal in West Kootenay

Fourth consecutive month with low precipitation

With precipitation levels at only 30-per-cent of normal, May became the fourth consecutive month with drier-than-average conditions in the West Kootenay.

Measurements at the Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar show there were only eight days with measurable precipitation during the month, which is half of normal.

No temperature records were set during May, but the highest temperature was 30.5 C on May 16 and the low was -1 C on May 9.

March precipitation was 65 per cent of normal and April precipitation was 35-per-cent of normal.

READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued for man charged with spitting on Nelson hotel employee after COVID tirade


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayWeather

Previous story
B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Rain clouds were absent for most of May in the West Kootenay. Photo: Betsy Kline
May precipitation only 30 per cent of normal in West Kootenay

Fourth consecutive month with low precipitation

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested on two Alberta charges in Kelowna on Tuesday

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
FESTIVAL TALES: Celebrating local, with pith and plonk

Anne DeGrace on the writers and wines of this year’s Elephant Mountain Literary Festival

Trail Special Olympic athlete Jake Miller graces this year’s header of the Law Enforcement Torch Run web page and is hoping Greater Trail residents will lend their support in the Special Olympics-B.C. fundraiser.
Trail athlete back for Law Enforcement Torch Run

The annual event kicked off this week, running from June 7 to June 20.

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood. Photo: Submitted
Young Castlegar entrepreneur turning plastics into building materials

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Jillian Rutledge had a surprise when she looked out her window this morning - a waterspout on the ocean. She lives near Kin Beach, just north of Comox. Photo by Jillian Rutledge
VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off east coast of Vancouver Island

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)
Landmark Cinemas’ 13 movie theatres opening next week in B.C.

Movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, as part of the province’s COVID restart plan

Most Read