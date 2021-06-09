May precipitation only 30 per cent of normal in West Kootenay

Rain clouds were absent for most of May in the West Kootenay. Photo: Betsy Kline

With precipitation levels at only 30-per-cent of normal, May became the fourth consecutive month with drier-than-average conditions in the West Kootenay.

Measurements at the Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar show there were only eight days with measurable precipitation during the month, which is half of normal.

No temperature records were set during May, but the highest temperature was 30.5 C on May 16 and the low was -1 C on May 9.

March precipitation was 65 per cent of normal and April precipitation was 35-per-cent of normal.

