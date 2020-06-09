May storm sets rainfall record for West Kootenay

May started out to be an average month as far as the weather is concerned, but the huge storm that passed through the West Kootenay on the last two days of the month shook things up.

On May 30, a storm that resulted in evacuation orders across the region dropped 28.6 mm of rain, breaking the May daily rainfall record. Heavy rain continued to fall the following day and the month ended with 17 days of measurable rain and precipitation levels 53 per cent above normal at the Castlegar weather station.

Temperatures went from low to high as the month progressed. The monthly low temperature of 1.2 Celsius came on May 2 and the high temperature of 26.6 C came on May 29.



