Family members of slain mayor of Mixtla de Altamirano, Maricela Vallejo, and her husband, stand near the forensics office where their bodies were taken in Orizaba, Veracruz, Mexico, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Prosecutors said the couple and their driver came under fire from behind and both sides of their SUV while traveling on a highway. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Mayor among 3 slain in Mexico’s Veracruz state

Maricela Vallejo, the mayor of the Mixtla de Altamirano municipality, has died

A mayor and two others were shot to death as they were travelling in a municipal vehicle on a highway in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors said Maricela Vallejo, the mayor of the Mixtla de Altamirano municipality, was with her husband and her driver in the SUV when they came under fire from behind and both sides. Authorities found 31 bullet casings.

There was no immediate word on possible motive.

READ MORE: Death toll lowered to 253, Sri Lanka braces for more attacks

The killing came a day after a mayor was slain in the southwestern state of Michoacan. Eduardo Otlica Avilés of Nahuatzen was kidnapped and his body found hours later.

Killings of politicians in Mexico rose last year during nationwide elections but then fell off.

Overall Mexico’s homicides were up 9.7% in the first quarter of his year, compared with the same period in 2018.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail
Next story
Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

Just Posted

Market, tea, music and more, this weekend in Trail

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of April 25 to May 1

Trail ambassadors present ‘Knowledge Night’

The Miss Trail Pageant will be held in the Bailey Theatre on May 10 at 7 p.m.

Smoke Eaters assistant coach Leung not returning to team

Jessie Leung spent last two seasons as assistant coach with Trail Smoke Eaters

Finishing touches coming to Trail Sk8Park

Council awarded the landscaping contract to a company well known to the city

Trail doctor honoured for his work in rural medicine

Dr. Blair Stanley says he’s optimistic about future of rural health care

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Drug decriminalization report welcomed in East Kootenay

Provincial report recommends decriminalizing people who use illicit drugs, shift focus to treatment

New flight service an ‘angel’ for medical patients

Angel Flight East Kootenay will fly medical patients to Kelowna or Vancouver

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Most Read