Meet the councillor candidates for Montrose

General voting day is Oct. 15. Photo: File

DON BERRIAULT Hello residents of Montrose. My name is Don Berriault and I am putting myself out there to be your representative on village council. I am a long time resident and have been involved in municipal and regional politics for many years. If elected, I will continue to work hard on your behalf, so we can maintain the services you have grown to enjoy. Thank you for your support.

PAUL CARON My name is Paul Caron. I was born and raised in Trail. I moved to Montrose 7 years ago with my wife Amber and twin boys Carter and Logan we also have 2 grown daughters Madalaine and Aladina. I am running for council in Montrose for a second term. I enjoy being on council, helping to make decisions for the village. I have learned a lot over the last 4 years and look forward to continuing to learn. The reason I am running again: I love Montrose, it is a great place to live and raise a family. I want to do what I can to help keep it like this. Being on council is a way I can give back and stay involved in the community.

CINDY COOK My name is Cindy Cook I grew up in Montrose, and I am seeking another term as a Councillor for Montrose. My husband Chris and I purchased our home in 1994, raised our family here, and enjoy being members of the community. Chris recently retired, and we are excited to welcome our first grandchild in late October. I ran for Montrose council in 2006 and have proudly served on council ever since. The village has provided me the opportunity to learn and understand how municipal government works. We have been the recipients of some very large grants for infrastructure work that will benefit Montrose for many years to come. The village of Montrose is an amazing community with so many wonderful people. We have many volunteers that give so much time to organizations both in Montrose and in neighbouring communities, benefiting a wide array of people. The Village of Montrose is a great example of community coming together for the greater good. I truly believe our people make Montrose an amazing place to be. I will always work cooperatively with other members of council, and the community to ensure the Village of Montrose continues to thrive. I enjoy being part of council and will continue to work hard for the Village, making sure I am informed, listen to resident concerns and be prepared to make the best decision I can for Montrose. General voting day is October 15, 2022.

JOYCE LOGAN I would like to introduce myself. I came here in the winter of 2019 to visit a friend in Trail. I was only here for 5 days and wow. Cross country skiing, snow shoeing, etc. I told my friend and the new ones I met I was moving here. My son and I moved to Montrose in July 2019. In my professional career I am passionate about the success of people in the transportation industry specifically highway coach, transit, and school bus for 25 + years in various roles. Why did I decide to run for Montrose council this year? To be a solution and inspiration on how the village and villagers can be a part of effective, doable, accountable part of climate change. Leading by example. Giving another perspective and a fresh set of ears to listen and respond to villagers’ concerns, bringing those issues forward to council. One of which are current bylaws. Looking forward to partnering with others in this dynamic village. Please feel free to reach out by email JoyceLMontrose@gmail.com. Looking forward to hearing from you the villagers.