Meet the councillor candidates for Montrose
General voting day is Oct. 15. Photo: File DON BERRIAULT
Hello residents of Montrose. My name is Don Berriault and I am putting myself out there to be your representative on village council. I am a long time resident and have been involved in municipal and regional politics for many years. If elected, I will continue to work hard on your behalf, so we can maintain the services you have grown to enjoy. Thank you for your support. PAUL CARON
My name is Paul Caron. I was born and raised in Trail. I moved to Montrose 7 years ago with my wife Amber and twin boys Carter and Logan we also have 2 grown daughters Madalaine and Aladina. I am running for council in Montrose for a second term. I enjoy being on council, helping to make decisions for the village. I have learned a lot over the last 4 years and look forward to continuing to learn. The reason I am running again: I love Montrose, it is a great place to live and raise a family. I want to do what I can to help keep it like this. Being on council is a way I can give back and stay involved in the community. CINDY COOK
My name is Cindy Cook I grew up in Montrose, and I am seeking another term as a Councillor for Montrose. My husband Chris and I purchased our home in 1994, raised our family here, and enjoy being members of the community. Chris recently retired, and we are excited to welcome our first grandchild in late October. I ran for Montrose council in 2006 and have proudly served on council ever since. The village has provided me the opportunity to learn and understand how municipal government works. We have been the recipients of some very large grants for infrastructure work that will benefit Montrose for many years to come. The village of Montrose is an amazing community with so many wonderful people. We have many volunteers that give so much time to organizations both in Montrose and in neighbouring communities, benefiting a wide array of people. The Village of Montrose is a great example of community coming together for the greater good. I truly believe our people make Montrose an amazing place to be. I will always work cooperatively with other members of council, and the community to ensure the Village of Montrose continues to thrive. I enjoy being part of council and will continue to work hard for the Village, making sure I am informed, listen to resident concerns and be prepared to make the best decision I can for Montrose. General voting day is October 15, 2022. JOYCE LOGAN
I would like to introduce myself. I came here in the winter of 2019 to visit a friend in Trail. I was only here for 5 days and wow. Cross country skiing, snow shoeing, etc. I told my friend and the new ones I met I was moving here. My son and I moved to Montrose in July 2019. In my professional career I am passionate about the success of people in the transportation industry specifically highway coach, transit, and school bus for 25 + years in various roles. Why did I decide to run for Montrose council this year? To be a solution and inspiration on how the village and villagers can be a part of effective, doable, accountable part of climate change. Leading by example. Giving another perspective and a fresh set of ears to listen and respond to villagers’ concerns, bringing those issues forward to council. One of which are current bylaws. Looking forward to partnering with others in this dynamic village. Please feel free to reach out by email JoyceLMontrose@gmail.com. Looking forward to hearing from you the villagers. RORY STEEP
I am seeking re-election for my third term on Montrose Council. As we all know, the past 4 years have been challenging. The pandemic changed how municipalities conduct their work. I feel like Montrose navigated this difficult time exceptionally well. Just because there was a global pandemic, it did not prevent Montrose from moving forward with some major projects and finishing others. Although it was delayed, we eventually were able to have a grand opening for the Montrose Village Square. This building has a lot of history behind it, and we are immensely proud to see it open. I am looking forward to seeing all the events that we can have with this building, the attached stage, and the surrounding park. The major project that is currently happening is the sewer treatment plant upgrades. Our current plant is very outdated and certain required tasks are unsafe for our public works crew. Although slowed by the pandemic recovery, the project is progressing, and I am excited to see it completed in the upcoming term. I am seeking a third term because I love this community and I want to keep serving the people. My Grandparents were among the first to settle in Montrose. Since my grandmother passed in the spring, I would like nothing more than to keep supporting the community that she loved so much.
The Trail Times contacted all candidates running for election to municipal council in Trail, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale, and the three candidates vying for a school board seat in Area 6 (Beaver Valley).
We asked each person to tell readers who they are, and why they are running for an elected position.
Candidates are listed alphabetically (left to right) as their names appear on the election declaration.
Today we are featuring candidates running for one of four councillor seats in Fruitvale along with Montrose candidates running for mayor and one of four councillor seats, and two of three candidates running for an Area 6 trustee seat. See pages 2, 3, 6, and 7.
The all candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Fruitvale Memorial Hall will combine candidates running in both Fruitvale and Montrose.
City of TrailElection 2022Municipal election