Meet the mayoral candidates for Warfield

Erika Krest Erika Krest is a long-standing Warfield resident, entrepreneur, and volunteer dedicated to fostering community and strengthening local connection. She’s ready to serve the Village of Warfield in a leadership role as a mayor that values sustainable growth, enhanced services, and transparent communication. Krest has been the Executive Director for the Trail District Chamber of Commerce since 2019, advocating for the region, leading the business community through the pandemic’s once-in-a-lifetime challenges, and pushing policies forward at municipal and provincial levels. She works tirelessly to pursue economic opportunities, earning the respect and trust of Warfield’s merchants and citizens. Originally from Hungary, Krest moved to the Kootenays in 1998, where she raised her daughter, operated a reflexology clinic, and runs another successful home-based business: a guest suite that lets her share the beauty of her chosen home with visitors. Elect Erika Krest: A Leader Who Listens. Why did Erika decide to run for Warfield mayor? I’ve followed politics for a long time and I want to get more involved at the municipal level. I want to grow opportunities in Warfield in a mindful, strategic way so as not to overwhelm our businesses and residents. Warfield was built on young families; I would like to help it remain “The Jewel of the Kootenays” for generations to come. I know what it takes to be mayor and plan to prioritize collaboration and open communication with my fellow citizens. Their voices need to be heard, and I invite them to speak on the issues that matter to them so that we can grow sustainably, together. Frank Marino Frank is a seasoned executive level professional with 30+ years experience leading and facilitating teams. His style is to collaborate with a focus on strategic and operational priorities. Frank is comfortable leading teams through complex issues. Frank has a Bachelor of Education and completed his MBA at UBC. He offers deep practical knowledge in Human Resources and Administration having worked in senior positions at Interior Health, Golden Life Management and Columbia Power. Frank currently provides HR consulting services with a focus on team building, strategic planning and harassment investigations. Born in Trail, Frank and his wife Betty Anne have lived in Warfield for 23 years and raised their three children in the community. He enjoys remaining active through hockey, golf, crossfit, and anything that brings him outdoors. Frank values service in community life, and has served on many boards, most recently Chair Community Futures plus several committees of the Lower Columbia Community Development Team - Health Hospital Committee, Executive Committee, Community Health Centre team. He also volunteers for Sanctuary and KidSport. Why did Frank decide to run for Warfield mayor? Frank wants to ensure that Warfield continues to thrive as a family-friendly community. He is aware of key major projects Warfield faces now and wants to lend his experience to lead the Village through the next 4 years.

Erika Krest

Erika Krest is a long-standing Warfield resident, entrepreneur, and volunteer dedicated to fostering community and strengthening local connection. She’s ready to serve the Village of Warfield in a leadership role as a mayor that values sustainable growth, enhanced services, and transparent communication. Krest has been the Executive Director for the Trail District Chamber of Commerce since 2019, advocating for the region, leading the business community through the pandemic’s once-in-a-lifetime challenges, and pushing policies forward at municipal and provincial levels. She works tirelessly to pursue economic opportunities, earning the respect and trust of Warfield’s merchants and citizens. Originally from Hungary, Krest moved to the Kootenays in 1998, where she raised her daughter, operated a reflexology clinic, and runs another successful home-based business: a guest suite that lets her share the beauty of her chosen home with visitors. Elect Erika Krest: A Leader Who Listens. Why did Erika decide to run for Warfield mayor? I’ve followed politics for a long time and I want to get more involved at the municipal level. I want to grow opportunities in Warfield in a mindful, strategic way so as not to overwhelm our businesses and residents. Warfield was built on young families; I would like to help it remain “The Jewel of the Kootenays” for generations to come. I know what it takes to be mayor and plan to prioritize collaboration and open communication with my fellow citizens. Their voices need to be heard, and I invite them to speak on the issues that matter to them so that we can grow sustainably, together.

Frank Marino

Frank is a seasoned executive level professional with 30+ years experience leading and facilitating teams. His style is to collaborate with a focus on strategic and operational priorities. Frank is comfortable leading teams through complex issues. Frank has a Bachelor of Education and completed his MBA at UBC. He offers deep practical knowledge in Human Resources and Administration having worked in senior positions at Interior Health, Golden Life Management and Columbia Power. Frank currently provides HR consulting services with a focus on team building, strategic planning and harassment investigations. Born in Trail, Frank and his wife Betty Anne have lived in Warfield for 23 years and raised their three children in the community. He enjoys remaining active through hockey, golf, crossfit, and anything that brings him outdoors. Frank values service in community life, and has served on many boards, most recently Chair Community Futures plus several committees of the Lower Columbia Community Development Team – Health Hospital Committee, Executive Committee, Community Health Centre team. He also volunteers for Sanctuary and KidSport. Why did Frank decide to run for Warfield mayor? Frank wants to ensure that Warfield continues to thrive as a family-friendly community. He is aware of key major projects Warfield faces now and wants to lend his experience to lead the Village through the next 4 years.

by Sheri Regnier

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City of TrailElection 2022Municipal election