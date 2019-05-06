Patrick J. Adams arrives at “Behind The Lens: An Intimate Look At The World Of Suits” at the Meatpacking District Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle’s former ‘Suits’ co-star tweets royal baby well wishes

Patrick J. Adams played Mike Ross, Markle’s character Rachel Zane’s love interest, on legal drama

Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams has tweeted well wishes to his former “Suits” co-star, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on the birth of her baby boy with Prince Harry.

The Toronto native posted on Twitter today: ”Just heard that the world just got heavier by seven pounds and three ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents.”

READ MORE: Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

Harry announced his wife, the former Meghan Markle, gave birth to a healthy baby boy early this morning.

Adams, who had his first child with actress Troian Bellisario in October, said in his tweet that he “learned first-hand seven months ago how transformational becoming a parent is.”

He added he “couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure.”

Adams concluded the tweet with the hashtag “playdatesoon.”

Adams played Markle’s love interest in the legal drama “Suits,” which is shot in Toronto and airs on Bravo in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

Just Posted

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Montrose

The man made his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

Body of man recovered from Kootenay River

The man had been missing for almost a year after his truck plunged into the river.

Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Meet

Close to 100 athletes competed in the 18th edition of the Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Meet

Trail RCMP update on woman found dead in Montrose

One man has been arrested according to a report from the South East District Major Crime Unit

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Disturbing complaints about RCMP cells lead to call for oversight

Ombudsperson gets complaints of strip search, lack of hygiene

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Most Read