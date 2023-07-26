Mercer Celgar will shut down for the month of August. Photo: John Boivin

Mercer to shut down Castlegar mill for one month due to Vancouver port strike

The port strike has disrupted rail traffic

Mercer Celgar has announced a temporary curtailment at its Castlegar mill.

The curtailment includes wood acceptance and will take place from July 29 – Aug. 28.

The company says the curtailment is due to a significant loss of rail transport capacity resulting from the Vancouver port job action.

That action began on July 1 when 7400 waterfront workers walked off the job.

“The job action has led to a complete halt in rail car circulation, severely impacting the mill’s ability to transport pulp,” said Mercer in a statement.

President and CEO Juan Carlos Bueno said, “Regrettably, we are not able to run the mill economically until rail operations resume regular services. We currently expect the curtailment to persist for about a month.

“We understand the inconvenience and difficulties this may cause our various partners and stakeholders, and we will strive to keep all affected parties informed of any updates as the situation develops.”

RELATED: Railway shipments plummet amid B.C. port strike

Bueno also said the understanding and support of employees, contractors, customers, suppliers, and communities during this challenging period are appreciated.

Mercer is seeking alternative solutions to minimize disruptions in the future.


