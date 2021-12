Santa made an appearance at the Trail Smoke Eaters game just in time for the Re/Max Toy Drive and Drop the Gloves and Sock it to ‘Em night where, following the Smokies first goal, fans showered the ice with gifts of mitts, toques, and socks for those in need.

The Trail Times joins Santa Claus in wishing everyone a safe and happy Christmas and holiday season.

The office is closed Monday, Dec. 27.

