Merry Christmas from the Trail Times

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

Then, your wish may come true because according to the latest forecast available at press time, Saturday and Sunday show plenty of snow is expected to fall in the Trail area from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day. Temperatures called for this weekend range from a low of -10 C to a high of -4 C, with wind up to 15 kilometres/hour.

Those gusts of cold air may challenge Santa and his sleigh ride into the region, though the route St. Nick uses this Christmas can be tracked by the hour starting Saturday.

How you ask?

Well, NORAD — North American Aerospace Defence — once again is ready for Christmas Eve and Santa’s whirlwind circumnavigation of the globe.

Throughout the year, NORAD’s top priority is the monitoring of North American aerospace and maritime sovereignty. But every Christmas, they expand their work to include tracking Santa’s progress as he makes his deliveries around the world.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker is now up and running at: noradsanta.org.

Besides tracking the man-in-red and his reindeer, another timely transportation message has been released, but this one is from the homefront regarding holiday bus schedules in Greater Trail.

BC Transit is advising riders to check their local service website for updated holiday hours. Service on Dec. 24, Christmas, Boxing Day, Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day could include changes to regular service, Sunday service, or there could be limited service or no service at all, depending on the region. For up-to-date details visit: bctransit.com/westkootenay.

Finally, the Trail Times will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Boxing Day and Tuesday. However, Dec. 27 newspapers will be available for pickup from outside the office on Tuesday.

