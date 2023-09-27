Construction work is taking place on Highway 22. Stock photo

Construction work is taking place on Highway 22. Stock photo

Minor delays expected during 2-week highway project south of Castlegar

Work will take place on weekdays for the next two weeks

A culvert replacement project is underway near Fairview on Highway 22 south of Castlegar.

The project is expected to last two weeks and motorists are advised to expect minor delays and to watch for crews and large equipment.

The work is being done by Ministry of Transportation maintenance contractor Yellow Road and Bridge (YRB). Work will take place on weekdays from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can call 250-693-5609 if they see any problems or have a concern at the site.

READ MORE: Castlegar man allegedly offers young girl ride and money in downtown Trail


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
follow us on Twitter


Sign up for the Castlegar News newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox.

castlegarCity of Trail

Previous story
B .C. woman says employers need to focus on disability employment awareness
Next story
Fundraiser for family of fallen Lower Mainland officer at more than $100,000

Just Posted

Michelle Donaldson and Holly Grayson were involved in a collision in this area of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar on Nov. 14, 2015. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar woman awarded $1.6 million in damages after collision

Photo: Sheri Regnier
Kids Rink in Trail arena taking shape

Fruitvale native Joe Cecchini, shown here competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, was recently named new head coach of the National Skeleton program. Photo: contributed by Mark Cecchini
Fruitvale native named head coach of National Skeleton team

Construction work is taking place on Highway 22. Stock photo
Minor delays expected during 2-week highway project south of Castlegar