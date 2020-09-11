Missing person: police seeking Corey Westcott

Anyone who has spoken to Corey Westcott or seen his vehicle in the past few days is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or your local RCMP Detachment.

The Nelson Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the search for Cory Westcott, according to a news release.

Westcott, a Nelson resident, has not been heard from since the morning of Sept. 1. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 200 pounds, with shaved brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos.

Westcott was last seen driving a grey 2007 Toyota Tundra crew cab pickup truck with BC plate RB325G. This vehicle has been located, but police are interested in the past movements of the Toyota.

Nelson Police and friends are concerned for the well-being of Mr. Westcott and wish to locate him as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has spoken to him or seen his vehicle in the past few days is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or your local RCMP Detachment.