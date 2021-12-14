RCMP logo

Missing Rossland man located deceased

Trail RCMP do not suspect foul play; the coroner has taken over the investigation

The afternoon of Dec. 12, the Trail RCMP received a report that a hiker had located a deceased man in a makeshift camp on Red Mountain.

Rossland Search and Rescue and Trail RCMP officers met with the hiker to gather further information before hiking in to the location of the body.

A RCMP officer identified the deceased man as 71-year-old Garry Camozzi of Rossland.

Trail RCMP do not suspect any foul play at this time.

Police have notified the BC Coroner’s Service who will take conduct of the investigation.

“I would like to thank Rossland SAR and RCMP members who hiked a lengthy distance into the location and spent hours in the cold temperatures to recover Garry’s body in a respectful and dignified manner,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander, shares. “Gary was a unique individual and local Rossland legend. Those who knew him will miss him,” he adds.

“I am confident that the local communities will find a way to commemorate his untamed spirit and contribution to our Kootenay culture.”

