Missing Surrey man last seen in Vernon

RCMP and family concerned for 38-year-old’s well-being

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

The public’s help is sought in finding a Surrey man who was last seen in Vernon 15 days ago.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Ely Palmer.

Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, and police and Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.

The 38-year-old Hispanic male is five-foot-10-inches, weighs approximately 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Palmer, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Weapon prompts lockdown at Vernon schools

READ MORE: Major fire destroys two Vernon homes

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personSurreyVernon

Previous story
ALS Awareness Month: Society campaigns to make Canada No. 1 for clinical trials
Next story
Trail and Rossland debate duo shine at 2022 Junior Nationals

Just Posted

The City of Trail reminds all residents to store their garbage in a secure location until their scheduled collection day. Photo: Submitted
Won’t pay $5 per bag? Last bear-proof garbage bin in Trail to be removed

The Barra MacNeils return to The Bailey Theatre Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10. Photo: Submitted
Celtic favourites returning to Trail

Firefighters from Trail and Montrose rescued a local man from a steep bank Wednesday afternoon following injuries he sustained while felling trees. Photo: Submitted
Man injured felling trees, flown to trauma centre after Kootenay Boundary rope rescue

Entrepreneur Dhiraj Chatpar, his wife Sughand Tolani and their two children Piyusha and Rysha Chatpar are settling into their new home in Trail. Chatpar is participating in the BC Provincial Nominee Program, which helps enterprising immigrants move to B.C. and start new businesses in small communities. Photo: Stacked Films
Lower Columbia benefits from new business job creation