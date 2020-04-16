Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

An inmate of Mission Institution’s Medium Security Unit has died from apparent complications of COVID-19. / File Photo

An inmate from Mission Institution has died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital as an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of their death.

The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has notified the coroner who will review the circumstances of the death.

This is the first death related to COVID-19 among federally sentenced inmates. CSC provides regular updates on COVID-19 tests and cases among federal offenders in institutions.

CSC extends its condolences to the family. The thoughts of management and staff are with them at this time.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Institution’s Medium Security Unit continues to spread throughout the inmate population.

According to the latest figures released by the Correctional Service of Canada, there are now 54 inmates who have tested positive for the virus, seven of them are in hospital.

In all, 70 Mission inmates have been tested. Ten tests came back negative and six tests are still pending.

The 54 positive test is more than a third of the 145 total cases in federal prisons across Canada. Quebec’s Joliette Institution has 48 positive cases.

There are also six correctional officers from Mission Institution that have tested positive.

A lockdown is still in place at the medium security unit as a precautionary measure.

