Jamie Bacon. (File photo)

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

A mistrial has been declared in Jamie Bacon’s trial as jurors were unable to reach a verdict Saturday.

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said Bacon’s case has been adjourned till June 14. No date has been set for a new trial.

This is yet another delay in Bacon’s case, which has seen its start date pushed back three times.

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X, whose identity is protected but who is serving time for another crime. 

Bacon has been in custody since April 3, 2009.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

Just Posted

MS Walk goes in Trail, Sunday

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at Gyro Park in East Trail

Trail memorial event honours victims and survivors of crime

Community invited to unveiling of memorial bench on Tuesday

Rainbow garden blooms in Trail

Trail volunteers have been working non-stop planting beautiful landscaping projects

Creek and lake near Nelson honour prospector Cottonwood Smith

Place Names: Cottonwood Creek and Lake

Pit-stop brought radio newshound to Trail

In his new autobiography, Intrepid Reporter , Garrett summarizes his time in Trail …

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

New poll suggests one-third don’t want politicians to wear religious symbols

Local politicians shouldn’t be allowed to wear hijabs, crucifixes or turbans on the job, survey suggests

Most Read