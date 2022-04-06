Mobile mammography van at Trail mall this week and next

BC Cancer’s mobile unit will be parked at Waneta Plaza this week and next, excluding Good Friday. Photo: Submitted

BC Cancer’s Mobile Mammography van rolled into town on Monday, and will remain in Trail through next week.

The mobile unit is at Waneta Plaza until Saturday, April 9 and there again Monday, April 11 to Saturday, April 16 (closed for Good Friday).

To book a screening mammogram call 1.800.663-9203.

A doctor’s referral is not required.

BC Cancer’s breast screening program offers no-cost screening mammograms to eligible women in British Columbia.

New safety measures, including physical distancing, use of personal protective equipment and extensive cleaning are now in place to provide a safe cancer screening environment inside the mobile units.

For more information, visit www.ScreeningBC.ca/breast.

Quick facts:

It is recommended that women age 40 to 74 who have a mother, daughter or sister with breast cancer receive a mammogram every year. Women age 40 to 74 without a family history of breast cancer should schedule a mammogram every two years.

Mammograms can usually find lumps two to three years before a woman or her primary care provider can feel them.

Approximately one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. It is the most common type of cancer found in women in B.C. with around 3,500 B.C. women receiving a breast cancer diagnosis each year.

Regular screening mammograms can find breast cancer early, often before it has spread.

About 10 per cent of all screening mammograms performed in B.C. are done on the mobile units.

The vehicles provide state-of-the-art digital screening mammograms, are wheelchair-accessible, and feature a spacious waiting area and comfortable private examination room.

A screening mammogram consists of four images (two of each breast) that look for hidden cancer in women who are healthy with no symptoms and have never had breast cancer.

