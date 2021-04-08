Mobile unit helps feed the Trail community

The truck is out-and-about three days a week, serving between 70 to 85 people each night.

Trail Salvation Army is feeding locals from a mobile truck in downtown Trail three nights a week from now and until June. Photos: Sheri Regnier

The Trail Salvation Army has taken to the streets to provide hot nutritious meals to those experiencing homelessness and financial difficulties during the pandemic.

In response to ongoing COVID-19 hardships, the Salvation Army mobilized one of its Emergency Disaster Vehicles to the downtown core to serve as a mobile kitchen.

The truck is out-and-about three days a week, serving between 70 to 85 people each night.

“The pandemic is creating layers of challenges for people and we just want to help,” says Lieutenant Olivia Campbell-Sweet of the Trail Salvation Army. “We’re seeing a range of people using the service; individuals, families, the elderly, all of them looking for a hand up during these challenging times.”

The vehicle is located by the library and is serving meals Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to anyone who needs it.

“We are thrilled by the response of the community,” says Sweet. “We’ve received support from the City of Trail, other service providers, churches and members of the public who have all come together to support those in our community who need support.”

The vehicle will be stationed in Trail until June, when it will be relocated to Penticton in preparation for the summer fire season.

“Our hope is to be able to offer the program again starting later in the fall when the truck comes back to Trail,” says Sweet.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest providers of social services in the country. Working in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world, the Salvation Army provides practical, compassionate support to meet basic human needs.

