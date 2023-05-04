‘Modern Living Show’ goes at the Trail mall this weekend

Manager Kristen Walsh will be at the Modern Living Show. this weekend at the Trail mall. The two-day event offers something for everyone and will be a chance for locals to meet Walsh, recently hired to manage the incrEDIBLE markets in Trail and Fruitvale. Photo: Submitted

As the Trail and Fruitvale incrEDIBLE markets continue to grow, long-time volunteers may have time to take a bit of a breather now that a manager has been hired to run the seasonal and special events venue.

“Our community is so lucky that Kristen has joined us to ensure the ongoing growth of a family-friendly, fun and inclusive market,” Gina Ironmonger, volunteer with the incrEDIBLE Farmers Market team, told the Trail Times.

Ironmonger is referring to Kristen Walsh, newly hired regional incrEDIBLE market manager, who has moved with her family from Alberta to the Kootenays.

She earned her BAA in Visual Communications at Medicine Hat College where she studied graphic design, marketing and branding, print production, photography, and explored various mediums of fine art.

Walsh worked with the Medicine Hat and District Chamber of Commerce, starting as a student in the role of special projects assistant and moving on to become the Marketing and Special Events Manager.

The market team notes her role with the Medicine Hat chamber presented opportunities to work with the business community, local government, and other nonprofits to align goals and facilitate community celebration and commerce.

“These experiences have greatly informed her motivation to work with organizations that have a positive impact within the community and the importance of collaboration.”

When not at the farmers markets, Walsh is often behind a camera appreciating nature and developing her home in Fruitvale.

“I am so excited to get to know and work with the local communities,” Walsh says. “My future with the incrEDIBLE Farmers Market is inspiring and I look forward to applying my knowledge and experience to this new role. Everyone has been so welcoming and I am grateful to call this area home.”

Notably, there is an incrEDIBLE market at the Waneta Plaza this weekend, May 6 and May 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Called the “Modern Living Show,” the event features more than 70 vendors.

The market will offer something for everyone: gifts for mom; workshops; and expert speakers talking about the latest on transportation, energy, home living, and sustainability. As well, there will be activities for children, plants/seedlings/herbs/flowers for sale, food and a whole lot more.

