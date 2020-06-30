Modified Canada Day celebrations are a go this year in Rossland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Modified Canada Day celebrations set to occur in Rossland

Residents will be treated to a scavenger hunt, crafts activities at museum and fireworks display

Modified Canada Day celebrations are set to take place this year in Rossland.

One place hosting some of the festivities is the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre (RMDC), which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with admission by donation.

Starting in the afternoon, a number of crafts activities will be taking place at the facility for children and families.

RMDC marketing manager Emily Roberts said staff are also preparing a scavenger hunt for residents.

“We have little cards that we will be placing in local businesses and on popular recreational trails,” said Roberts.

“Residents that find the most cards will be able to come into the facility and redeem it for a membership.”

RMDC has also partnered with local business like the Rossland Beer Company and Mountain Nugget Chocolate Company to have special Canada Day discounts and deals.

At 9:30 p.m. a fireworks show will be taking place at Sally’s Alley on Red Mountain.

There will be many vantage points to see the fireworks, according to Roberts.

“Pretty much everyone living in Upper Rossland will be able to view the fireworks from their backyard or window,” said Roberts.

“Other places to see it include the Centennial Trailhead, The Centennial Ball Park along Columbia Avenue and many other places in town.”

The fireworks display is anticipated to last around 30 minutes.

Rossland News will have a full recap of the Canada Day celebration on Thursday.

Nakusp is one of the few West Kootenay communities that will be having a Canada Day parade this year.

READ MORE: Rossland celebrates Canada Day

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Canada Day

