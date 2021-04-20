Monday brush fire causes damage to Rivervale home

A brush fire caused some damage to a home in Rivervale on Monday afternoon. Photo: Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

Kootenay Boundary firefighters were called to a brush fire in Rivervale in the early afternoon on Monday.

The 9-1-1 of an wildland interface fire – which means structures are nearby – came into the regional fire department just before 3 p.m.

A crew of six from Station 374 Trail were on scene at the 300 block of Third Avenue within minutes.

Captain Grant Tyson reports the fire was under control shortly after 3 p.m.

“There was minor damage to the occupancy, as an alert neighbour tried to keep the fire away from the home,” Tyson said. “Regional fire rescue would like to remind everyone to discard of smoking materials safely.”

The Rivervale fire came just one day before the Southeast Fire Centre issued a statement urging the public and industry to use caution with outdoor burning.

Given the current and predicted weather conditions in the region, the BC Wildfire Service reminds anyone burning outside to exercise caution, especially during periods of elevated winds.

The weather forecast continues to call for a drying trend this week along with elevated winds. As the temperatures rise, grass cures and dries, making it extremely flammable, especially in windy conditions.

There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Southeast Fire Centre.

However, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner in accordance with regulations.

Before lighting any fire, it is advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and check with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

