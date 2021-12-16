Montrose buys land to expand park

Among several improvements in Montrose Park last year was resurfacing of the sports court. Photo: Montrose Facebook

The Village of Montrose announced last week that the municipality bought a 20,000-square foot plot of land adjacent to Montrose Park.

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) was integral in bringing the $190,000 acquisition to fruition, covering 60 per cent of the purchase.

“Council was very pleased to see this project finally complete,” Mayor Mike Walsh said. “It will augment the work that has already gone into upgrading Montrose Park over the past two years, and it will provide the necessary space and opportunity for future park amenity additions, programs and events for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Montrose Park, located next to the community hall, memorial park and skate park, is the heart of the town’s primary community gathering place. The property also houses a spray park, a multi-purpose sports court, a community performance stage, a large picnic gazebo, a playground, and the Bernie McMahon ballfield.

“Also, the village recognizes and greatly appreciates the generous contribution received from Columbia Basin Trust’s Land Acquisition Grant Program which provided $114,000 towards the total property purchase cost of $190, 000,’” Mayor Walsh added. “The (Trust’s) support helped make this project possible.”

