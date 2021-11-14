Montrose completed remedial work near the sewer plant after a bank began to slough in 2018. Photo: Submitted

Montrose council awards $2M+ infrastructure contract

Work is expected to wrap up by late March 2023.

A very pricey job for the small town of Montrose will be underway in the coming years after council awarded a contract nearing $2.4M earlier this month.

At the Nov. 1 regular meeting, village council moved forward on the long anticipated Waste Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project by awarding a construction contract to Marwest Industries for $2.36M. Marwest, based in Castlegar, was the lowest bid.

Council says the project will see substantial environmental and operational improvements as well as major upgrades and improved efficiencies to current operations at the sewer treatment plant.

The total project cost is expected to land at $3.21M. The village’s portion sits at $1.37M with the federal/provincial infrastructure grant funding covering the remaining $1.84M.

TRUE Consulting is providing project design and construction engineering services for the work, which is expected to wrap up by late March 2023.

