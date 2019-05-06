Montrose man charged with murder

The man is slated to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

A Montrose man is making his first appearance in provincial court charged with murder.

William Frederick Sigsworth, of Montrose, is scheduled to appear in Rossland Provincial Court this morning in connection with a woman found deceased in his home last week.

Other than updating media on Sigsworth’s initial court appearance, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich declined to give any further comments on behalf of the Trail and Greater District Detachment and Southeast RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

One man has been arrested after a woman was found deceased in Montrose early Thursday morning.

Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a residence in the village at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday May 2.

According to the police release, upon attendance, officers discovered an adult female deceased.

“The death appeared to be suspicious and an adult male was arrested at the scene. South East District Major Crime has been called to assist and now has conduct of the investigation,” said the release.

The investigation is ongoing and police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Trail RCMP at (250) 364-2566, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Greater Trail RCMP, later confirmed the male and female were known to each other, and they both lived at the residence.

“More details will follow as the investigation advances,” Wicentowich stated. “The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP and Southeast District Major Crimes Unit continue to be fully engaged in this sensitive investigation and appreciate the patience and understanding from the public as they wait for more information.”

Greater Trail Victim Services is available to assist anyone who has been affected by this sudden and traumatic event in Montrose. The service can be reached through the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 or directly at 250-368-2184.