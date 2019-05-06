Black Press file image

Montrose man charged with murder

The man is slated to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

A Montrose man is making his first appearance in provincial court charged with murder.

William Frederick Sigsworth, of Montrose, is scheduled to appear in Rossland Provincial Court this morning in connection with a woman found deceased in his home last week.

Other than updating media on Sigsworth’s initial court appearance, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich declined to give any further comments on behalf of the Trail and Greater District Detachment and Southeast RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

Story here:

One man has been arrested after a woman was found deceased in Montrose early Thursday morning.

Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a residence in the village at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday May 2.

According to the police release, upon attendance, officers discovered an adult female deceased.

“The death appeared to be suspicious and an adult male was arrested at the scene. South East District Major Crime has been called to assist and now has conduct of the investigation,” said the release.

The investigation is ongoing and police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Trail RCMP at (250) 364-2566, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Greater Trail RCMP, later confirmed the male and female were known to each other, and they both lived at the residence.

“More details will follow as the investigation advances,” Wicentowich stated. “The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP and Southeast District Major Crimes Unit continue to be fully engaged in this sensitive investigation and appreciate the patience and understanding from the public as they wait for more information.”

Greater Trail Victim Services is available to assist anyone who has been affected by this sudden and traumatic event in Montrose. The service can be reached through the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 or directly at 250-368-2184.

Previous story
Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Just Posted

Montrose man charged with murder

The man is slated to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Meet

Close to 100 athletes competed in the 18th edition of the Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Meet

Feast Day for CWL

Event celebrated Our Lady of Good Counsel with an old-fashioned tea party

Rossland moves forward on plastic bag ban

Bylaw given first reading at last council meeting

How to recycle almost anything in Greater Trail

Expanding free recycling services is one way the RDKB is trying to curb illegal dumping

A healthy baby boy for Prince Harry and Meghan

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

Most Read