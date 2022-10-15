Montrose re-elects mayor, 4 incumbent councillors

Mike Walsh has been re-elected as Mayor of Montrose.

The four elected councillors are: Cindy Cook (incumbent) Rory Steep (incumbent) Paul Caron incumbent) and Don Berriault (incumbent).

Eligible voters 801

Total votes cast: 493

Turnout: 61.54 per cent

Mayoral Candidates:

Incumbent Mike Walsh 180- 36.5 per cent

Lynda Bouthillier – 65 — 13.2 per cent

Councillor Candidates:

PAUL CARON 200 — 40.6 per cent Incumbent

CINDY COOK 181 — 36.7 per cent Incumbent

RORY STEEP 164 — 33.3 per cent Incumbent

DONALD J BERRIAULT 158 — 32 per cent Incumbent

JOYCE W LOGAN 131 — 26.6 per cent

MIKE WALSH

The village of Montrose has been my home for 65 years. I truly care about our village and would like to continue to provide my experience to help the village maintain it’s quality of life. Montrose has always been a beautiful community to live in. In the past four years our council has accomplished several large projects. Our achievements have been the completion of the 800 block of 9th Avenue, which includes the total upgrade of our ground infrastructure and paving, the old pool site upgrade of our now Community Center called Village Square and the completion of our multi purpose courts which includes four pickle ball courts.We have purchased the property by the old Montrose School site to expand our park land for our residents. The playground area has been upgraded with rubberized surfaces for the safety of our children. The Wagon Park has exercise equipment and also rubberized surface. There is an upgrade project to our waste water treatment plant which we have been working on for the past 8 years happening now at a cost of 2.5 million dollars which we received grants from the Federal and Provincial Governments. I would like to continue to follow through with this project as well as future projects we have discussed in council and I would appreciate your support to be re elected as your Mayor of Montrose.

Election 2022