Montrose, Rossland group receive Basin PLAYS funding

Greater Trail municipalities tapped into the Columbia Basin Trust’s Basin PLAYS funds to help local youth.

The Village of Montrose will receive a Basin PLAYS Capital Grant for just over $21,000 to resurface a play area project and improve accessibility at Montrose Park.

This grant stream provides funding for projects to improve facilities and help with equipment purchases that increase children and youth participation in sports and physical activities.

The Rossland Football Club will get $900 to promote girls soccer and encourage local youth to participate and promote events and mentorships.

“We heard how important it was to parents, educators and communities to get children and youth moving to improve their physical and mental well-being,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Trust Manager, Delivery of Benefits. “We’re thrilled that so many groups, schools and individuals have committed to increasing and improving opportunities for young people, which will have so many benefits—including fun—for countless young participants.”

Basin PLAYS grants also support programming for under-represented groups from age four to 18, which in turn, promotes inclusivity in sport and physical activity for children and youth.

In all, the Trust provided $500,000 for 80 projects to keep youth moving.

The Trust is supporting sport organizations, schools and active recreation programs to create safe, inclusive and quality programs for youth to build the motivation, physical competence and confidence to participate in sport and active living for life.

Visit BasinPLAYS.org, a free, one-stop resource for people and organizations to find and share sport and physical activities for children and youth in Columbia Basin communities. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org.

